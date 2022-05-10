Friends gather at Abergynolwyn bench
Thursday 19th May 2022 3:30 pm
ABERGYNOLWYN has a new friendship bench.
Like the benches in Tywyn we featured in last week’s Cambrian News, artist Jane Muir was on hand to complete the design.
“The design is similar,” said Jane.
“A ‘sister’ bench about Bryneglwys Quarry, this time with lines taken from a poem by Hedd Bleddyn called Cloch Abergynolwyn (Abergynolwyn Bell).
“The photo shows a band of locals, friends in our village.
“Again the bench is representing the memory of the comradeship of the quarry workers and the funding is from the same source as Tywyn.”
The benches have been funded by Wales Slate.
