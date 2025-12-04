Oriel Tŷ Meirion’s latest exhibition - Llwybr Cadfan: Landmarks and ancient sites - is on until 20 December and celebrates an ancient pilgrimage.
The Llwybr Cadfan is a spectacular pilgrimage route that starts from St Cadfan’s Church in Tywyn to Ynys Enlli (Bardsey Island) and follows the journey of Sant Cadfan, a 6th Century Saint.
The pilgrimage route launched last year by the Bangor Diocese covers 128 miles, split into 12 sections that can be walked in a day. The walk includes ancient churches, wells, landmarks, local history, beaches, woodlands, hills, villages and towns.
Oriel Tŷ Meirion is near the pilgrimage journey in Dyffryn Ardudwy, day four of the journey and 14 artists, inspired by the walk, are taking part in the exhibition.
Each artist has explored different aspects of the pilgrimage in their own unique styles that highlight the landmarks and ancient sites to be discovered along the way. The artist line-up includes Beth Horrocks (contemporary landscape), Carol Miller (graphite and watercolour), Dave Roberts, PS (pastel), Emma Louise Barley (photography), Ffion Gwyn (painting), Helen McCormick, MA (ceramicist), Iain Davidson, MA (multi-disciplinary artist), Ian Phillips (printmaker), Jane Downey (jewellery), Jane Williams (ceramicist), Judith Harrison (mixed media), Meic Watts (sculpture), Piera Cirefice (watercolour) and Rob Thompson (ink and wash).
In addition, the gallery is also showcasing winning stamp designs from the Llwybr Cadfan's stamp project, which involved more than 600 pupils from schools along the pilgrimage route and was organised by the Llan Team’s Pererin Project in the Diocese of Bangor.
The gallery is open every Thursday, Friday and Saturday from 10.30am-4pm until 20 December. You can also book a private view if you can't make these times.
Starting on the 10 January Oriel Tŷ Meirion will be collaborating with the Llan Team Pererin Project in the Diocese of Bangor to offer guided photography walks along the Llwybr Cadfan.
Each week will explore a different photography theme, and you will be guided by Emma Louise Barley who has 25 years’ experience with photography and gains her current inspiration from her connection to the landscape and nature through the process of walking.
If you like walking and are thinking of doing something new in 2026 then this pilgrimage could be a great way to start the year. Each walk with also have a spiritual guide and outdoor leader to fully support the experience. These walks will have a focus on traditional photography with a digital SLR camera, but you are welcome to bring any sort of camera you have including smartphones. We can’t wait!
Do make a trip to see this exhibition by such an inspirational group of artists and come and find out more about the guided walks starting in January.
