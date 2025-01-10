A community garden project in Dyffryn Ardudwy is taking a moment to reflect on three years of growth, whilst looking ahead to the future.
Three years ago, the site of Y Tir was an overgrown mass of bracken, a blank canvas waiting to be cultivated.
Today, it’s a flourishing community garden, brimming with life and purpose, boasting 27 thriving allotment plots, a deep-rooted network of local supporters as well as a wider network of stakeholder support.
From sowing the seeds of an idea to watching it grow into a nationally recognised success story, Y Tir has truly flourished.
It has earned the Green Flag Award and the CLAS Award, two prestigious awards for its dedication to sustainable food production, environmental care, and community engagement.
But like any fruitful garden, getting to this point required more than sunshine and rain.
Turning Founder Kathleen Aikman’s ambitious vision into reality was no small feat.
Behind the scenes, there was a mountain of administrative groundwork to dig through—grant applications, paperwork, and logistical planning—paired with the delicate task of cultivating collaboration among a diverse group of volunteers. "None of this would have been possible without the awesome effort and dedication of the Y Tir team, our plot holders and our landlord, ADRA" says Kathleen.
"We’ve had a lot to learn but ADRA has supported us every step of the way and everyone who has been involved should feel proud."
The Y Tir team is now turning its attention to plans for the next 3 years starting with becoming a Charitable Interest Organization, a move which will enable Y Tir to take on ambitious new projects.
These include creating a willow fort and growing their network with Friends of Y Tir.
At a time when rising living costs, mental health challenges and increased loneliness weigh heavily on communities, projects like Y Tir are more vital than ever. They provide a lifeline—a place to dig into nature, grow your own food, and sow the seeds of community spirit.
“Y Tir isn’t just a garden,” says Tracy Brookes, Y Tir Trustee, “It’s proof that when we work together, we can nurture not just the land, but also our connections and our wellbeing.”
The team behind Y Tir invites everyone to get their hands dirty—whether by volunteering, attending workshops, or simply stopping by to soak in the beauty of the space so that Y Tir can keep growing both as a physical space and as a symbol of hope and collaboration.
Y Tir allotments and orchards were set up in May 2021.
The group’s, which is a not-for-profit group, has a five-acre garden, and group members are proud to share spare produce they have grown.
Winning the award has spurred them on because the group say they have not stood still. They have created a willow tunnel in the children's area, planted more fruit trees in the orchard and are developing attractions within the site for the local community to use.