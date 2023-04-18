Building work at Frondeg, Pwllheli will start again this week.
Adra Housing Association employed RL Davies as the main contractor for the development on Ffordd Ala, Pwllheli, to build 28 social rental flats for individuals aged 55 plus. The site proposal is for 18 two-bedroom flats and 10 one-bedroom flats.
In February it was announced that R L Davies had gone into administration halfway through completing the work. Since then, Adra has been looking for a new contractor to undertake the work.
Construction company OBR will move onto the site this week and it is hoped that the rest of the work will take up to 20 weeks to complete, and tenants will be able to move into their new homes in September.
A spokesperson for Adra said: “It was disappointing to hear about RL Davies going into administration and extremely sad news for his staff and families.
“Since the announcement, we have been working hard to find new contractors, as the work is half way towards completion. We are fortunate to have secured OBR for the work and they will use a number of sub-contractors who previously worked on the project.
“We look forward to seeing the work develop further and thank prospective tenants for their patience and cooperation”.