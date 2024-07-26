Ceredigion Nature Partnership has launched its Local Places for Nature grants scheme for 2024.
The partnership has £350,000 to distribute and is inviting applications from projects worth up to £50,000.
Rachel Auckland, Local Nature Partnership Coordinator, said: "We want to support projects which will bring nature back on people’s doorsteps, where they live, work and access public services.
"This funding will enable wildlife organisations and community groups to improve places for nature and people.”
Ideas for projects include creating a green space, planting trees, allotments and litter picking.
The closing date for applications is Monday 2 September.
For an application form or more details, email your project outline or any queries to [email protected]