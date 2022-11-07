Funding boost for Machynlleth youth club project
A Machynlleth community group formed to help set up a new youth club is celebrating a double success with funding confirmed from Comic Relief and local fundraising.
The first youth club session for young people took place on Tuesday, 1 November, at the Owain Glyndwr Centre between 6-7.30pm for school years 7 to 9 (age 11-14) and between 7.30-9pm for school years 10 to 11 (age 14-16). Every Tuesday, come and join in for a mixture of activities or just to hang out with friends.
Thanks to the generosity and support of the Machynlleth community and beyond, Ieuenctid Mach Youth have been successful in raising over £5,000 to secure a space for the youth club to take place in the Owain Glyndwr Centre (Machynlleth), as well as receiving £10,000 funding from the PAVO Comic Relief grant to fund a youth worker to deliver the youth club sessions.
Ieuenctid Mach Youth was formed in May after a series of events involving anti-social behaviour highlighted that the young people of Machynlleth were lacking a space of their own; to safely meet, hang out, and be encouraged to access support and engage in activities.
Sian Davies, one of the volunteer committee members said: “We are so grateful to everyone who held a fundraiser event and donated online over summer and to the volunteers who helped write a successful bid. This means we can now bring the ideas of the young people in the area to life.
“The group also held a successful event on the 22 September, at Bryn y Gog in Machynlleth. “This included a Graffiti workshop, bushcraft skills, bike fixing with Dr Bike and a visit from Dyfi Donkeys. Despite torrential rain many young people and interested parents came to enjoy this pop-up event, where they met members of the group and learnt more about the youth club, while enjoying the workshops, music and chips!
“It is still early days for the project, and there’s a lot of work to be done.
“The group is encouraging more members of the community to get involved in the fun.
“People can do this in several ways, by helping out during the community workdays to decorate the space at the Owain Glyndwr Institute; becoming an active member of the Ieuenctid Mach Youth committee, to help shape the future of the club supporting the youth worker in delivering the youth club sessions when the youth club opens”
If you are interested in volunteering, are a young person or a parent/caregiver of a young person and would like to find out more about Ieuenctid Mach Youth please visit: https://www.facebook.com/IeuenctidMachYouth# Or email: [email protected]
