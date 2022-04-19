Funds to boost night-time safety of women in Aber

FUNDING will be pumped into Aberystwyth in a bid to tackle violence against women and girls and increase community safety, Dyfed-Powys Police and Crime Commissioner Dafydd Llywelyn has announced.

Mr Llywelyn said he has secured additional funding from the Home Office’s Safer Streets fund to tackle violence against women and girls (VAWG) and community Safety in four areas within Dyfed-Powys.

A total of £45,000 of additional funding has been secured to increase safety of women and girls at busy night-time economy hotspots in particular.

The funding will go towards purchasing women’s safety kits, community Pop Up Safe Spaces and Training and Assessment for Licensed Premises.

As part of the funding, 2,000 women’s safety kits will be purchased and distributed in night-time economy hotspots including Aberystwyth.

The safety kits will include a torch, panic alarm and anti-spike drink cover.

Also included will be a unique SelectaDNA Personal Defence Spray that works by spraying the offender with an invisible synthetic DNA solution, marking skin and clothing for days, weeks or even months – greatly increasing the chances of conviction.

A number of branded pop-up gazeebos and other kit, such as phone chargers, will be available for community groups and partners in Aberystwyth to utilise during peak demand times, including through the busy periods.

Bottled water will also be purchased for volunteers and partners to make available and distribute from the safe spaces.

Licensed premises within identified areas in Aberystwyth will also be given access to the Security and Vulnerability Initiative (SAVI) tools to help owners and operators of licensed premises to “provide a safe and secure environment for their managers, staff, customers and local communities.”

Mr Llywelyn said: “I welcome the news of this additional funding that has been secured through my Office.

“I have highlighted in my new Police and Crime Plan the need for us to reduce violence against women and girls as we prioritise preventing harm to individuals and the communities of Dyfed-Powys.

“This funding will allow us to take a practical approach to tackle some of the issues on the ground, by providing physical equipment to women and girls, as well working with partners to increase safety at busy night-time economy locations.”

Deputy Chief Constable, Claire Parmenter, said: “The Safer Streets funding received from the Home Office is welcomed.

“It has enabled us to focus our already tremendous efforts on making the communities of Dyfed-Powys safer.