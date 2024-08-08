The people of Machynlleth are invited to pay their last respects to the late great councillor Michael Williams.
Cllr Williams served as councillor to Machynlleth for 44 years before passing away unexpectedly two weeks ago.
His funeral will be a public service at 11am at Aberystwyth Crematorium on Wednesday, 14 August.
The hearse will leave Michael’s home in Bryn Y Gog at 10am.
An announcement made by Machynlleth Town Council said: “For those who are unable to make the service in Aberystwyth, all are welcome to line the route (Newtown Road, Maengwyn Street, Heol Pentrerhedyn & Aberystwyth Road).
“The hearse will stop briefly at the town clock for people in the town to pay their last respects.”