Tributes have poured in following the loss of Machynlleth’s great serviceman, Michael Williams.
Cllr Williams served his community for half his life as Powys County Councillor from 1981.
A stalwart around Machynlleth, he was known for his unending commitment to the town.
William Powell, MS for Mid and West Wales, said: “Mike was astonishing, a gritty public servant, absolutely dedicated to Machynlleth and its people.
“Mike was particularly active supporting his community in the dark days following the disappearance of April Jones in 2012.
“Living in the heart of the Bryn y Gog estate, he was a respected community leader at what was an extraordinarily difficult time.
“The campaign for a new Dyfi Bridge had been active for many decades, but when I secured a ministerial site meeting in 2014, it was Mike who helped convene the meeting which was a game-changer.
“That was Mike really, he was very good at bringing people together.
“The last time I saw Mike was at the opening of the Bridge this February.
“With characteristic modesty, he played down his part... he always sought common ground, always chatty and conversational.
“He was non-partisan, non-tribal and scrupulously fair.
“He always sought to do what was right for his residents and the greater good.
“We will not see his like again."
James Gibson-Watt, Leader of Powys County Council, said on behalf of Powys Councillors: “I want to express our sadness at the death of Cllr Michael Williams.
“I first met him as a new wet-behind-the-ears councillor in 1995.
“However, Cllr Michael had been a Councillor for more than a decade before that – he has represented his community for well over 40 years.
“In the countless electoral contests he faced, I suspect any challenge to him was futile - such was the respect and affection in which he was held.
“He was always forthright in his views and not afraid to express them in the council chamber, he certainly did not need a microphone to do it.
“Behind that forthrightness lay a sensitive and kind soul.
“Above all, Cllr Michael was wise, astute and always ready to share that wisdom.
“His contributions will be sorely missed by us all.”
Machynlleth’s Deputy Mayor Rwth Hughes said: “His knowledge, experience and dedication to Machynlleth and its people was always his main priority.
“He was a kind, caring gentleman who will be sadly missed by us all at Machynlleth Town Council.”