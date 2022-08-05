GALLERY: First Minister one of many inducted into the Gorsedd of the Bards
THE First Minister of Wales is one of a number of familiar faces who have been inducted into the Gorsedd of the Bards at the National Eisteddfod in Tregaron earlier today.
Mark Drakeford along with BBC broadcaster, Huw Edwards and Aberystwyth independence campaigner, Sion Jobbins were all inducted into the gorsedd on the Maes on Friday morning.
Others to be recognised were former Chief Medical Officer for Wales, Ruth Hussey, Aberystwyth actor and fundraiser, Glan Davies and the composer Delwyn Sion.
The purpose of the induction is to recognise individuals who have made a special contribution to Wales, the Welsh language and their communities.
Those who are prominent in the world of law, science, sport, journalism, the media, local or national activity receive the Blue Dress.
The Orsedd also inaugurates new members to the Green Dress for their contribution to the arts.
Those who have sat an exam, or have a qualifying degree in the field of literature, music, drama or art, will also receive the Green Dress.
Taking the poetic name ‘Mark Pengwern’, the First Minister received praise from the Archdruid for his ‘dignified leadership through the Covid period’.
The broadcaster Huw Edwards was accepted under the name ‘Huw Elli’ - acknowledging his upbringing in the town of Llangennech.
