It was all sunshine and smiles at the Aberystwyth & Ceredigion County Show on Saturday the 10 June.
Exhibitors braved the sweltering heat to turn out their exhibits to the highest standard.
Show Chairman, Emlyn Jones said: "I would like to thank all competitors, traders, sponsors and visitors who supported the Show and ensured its success. Many judges were eager to express their admiration at the quality of stock before them, and when you have national breed shows being held within the show, then that is surely a testament to the quality and number of exhibitors forward."
Visitors enjoyed the classic car display organised by Aberystwyth Supercar Vintage Classic Motor Club.
This was then complimented by a high-octane performance courtesy of the Rali Ceredigion team who were launching their 2023 event at the Show.
Rali Ceredigion also won the Best Trade Stand cup, as chosen by Show President, Sheila Rattray.
In the photo, receiving the cup on behalf of the Rali Ceredigion team is Andrew Edwards.
Supreme Champion in the Horse & Pony Section went to the Jones-Evans Family, Trawsfynydd with "Fronarth Kingpin".
Presenting the cup is a representative of the Sinclair Group, the Show's main sponsors, along with Sheila Rattray, and judge, Mr Wyn Morris. This was a poignant moment for exhibitor Ioan, who won the Arthen Cup given in memory of his grandfather John Rhiwarthen.
Supreme Dairy Champion went to M&J Owens, Tregaron, whilst the Supreme Beef Champion was won by Evans & Price, Llanilar.
The Sheep Interbreed went to Dafydd Jones, Frongoy with his suffolk Shearling Ewe and the group of 3 interbreed went to Griffiths & Davies Dolclettwr Flock of Poll Dorsets.
Meanwhile in the produce section, highest number of points in the children's section went to Ysgol Gymraeg Aberystwyth and highest number of points in the floral art section went to Beti Wyn Davies.
The evening event brought the 2023 event to a close, the pinnacle being a performance by Bryn Fon a'r Band.