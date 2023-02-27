THESE incredible images were captured by a photographer on the Mach Loop earlier this month.
The shots, taken from the entrance to the Tal y Llyn Pass show Top Gun pilots taking on the famous Mach Loop.
US Air Force F-35A Lightning jets of the 495th (Valkyries) Fighter Squadron out of RAF Lakenheath were spotted pulling off moves on Tuesday, 14 February.
The RAF were represented by a pair of Hawk T2's flown by IV Squadron out of RAF Valley. They were captured as they exited the Loop at Bwlch.
The BAE Systems Hawk is a British single-engine, jet-powered advanced trainer aircraft. RAF Valley is a Royal Air Force station on the island of Anglesey, Wales.
The Mach Loop is among the few places in the world where photographers can see combat aircraft flying below them.