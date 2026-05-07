Game Of Thrones star Jerome Flynn has called for the controversial DARC ‘space radar’ scheme at Pembrokeshire’s Cawdor Barracks to be halted.
In an application recently submitted to Pembrokeshire county Council following a public consultation, the Ministry of Defence wants to install 27 radar antenna and a long list of associated works at Cawdor Barracks, Brawdy for a worldwide network of sensors called the Deep Space Advanced Radar Concept (DARC) to track active satellites and other objects which would utilise three sites worldwide, part of the AUKUS trilateral security partnership, in the USA, the UK and Australia “enabling 360-degree coverage of the sky at all times of day and under any weather conditions”.
In late 2023, Cawdor Barracks was identified as the preferred UK site by the-then UK Defence Secretary, Grant Shapps.
A supporting statement says of the DARC scheme: “This capability is critical to protect and defend the services provided by satellites, ensuring continuity and resilience against collisions or debris-related incidents.
“Without DARC, the UK faces a significant risk of losing access to these vital services, which would have severe consequences for national security, economic stability, and public safety.”
It says the scheme would create 90 full time equivalent construction jobs, and, when operational, will result in the creation of 60 full time equivalent jobs including operation, maintenance and security staff.
St Davids City Council members recently unanimously opposed the pre-application consultation proposals, and public objectors have raised concerns with protests recently taking place outside the barracks and County Hall, Haverfordwest, and Labour Senedd candidate Eluned Morgan has called for the scheme to be put on hold while Donald Trump is President of the USA.
Pembrokeshire-based Jerome Flynn, who was first famous for his roles in Soldier Soldier, Robson & Jerome and more recently Game Of Thrones has entered the fray surrounding the controversial DARC Radar via a social media video.
In the video Flynn describes voting in the upcoming Senedd election as; “probably the most crucial vote we’ve made in 25 years”, saying that whoever gets into the Senedd will have the power to block DARC Radar, referring to the project as “the most unspeakably abominable planning application led by the US military, backed by Donald Trump to place 27 radar dishes right on the edge of our beloved coastal national park”.
Campaigners against the scheme, PARC Against DARC said: “Whichever Party or Parties form the next Senedd administration following Thursday’s election will have at their disposal a mechanism known as ‘Calling in’ the planning application.”
Any ‘calling in’ could mean the final decision on the DARC scheme is made by Welsh Government.
Campaigners have previously warned that if built, DARC radar would make Pembrokeshire a first priority military target and would give Trump and the US the capability to dominate space from Wales.
“With a Chinese government-aligned source calling DARC a ‘significant escalation’, the US in yet another illegal war this time in Iran, and DARC confirmed by the US as the ground radar part of a weapons system designed to target space assets, there’s little sign DARC would be for anything else but fuelling decades of US aggression that Wales should have no part of.
“This time they’re trying to use our peninsula to weaponise space, as if Earth isn’t already weaponised enough.”
The DARC application will be considered by county planners at a later date.
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