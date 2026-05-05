All Stations across Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service are now designated Safe Havens after the programme was relaunched to provide a place of safety for members of the public who feel unsafe, threatened or afraid.
Anyone who feels they are in imminent danger or vulnerable can attend their nearest station, where staff are trained and ready to provide support.
Safeguarding Lead, Jay Crouch, said: “Any member of the public can utilise the Safe Havens at one of our 58 Fire Stations if they feel unsafe in any situation.”
Fire service staff work closely with partner agencies, including Live Fear Free, Dyfed Powys Police and South Wales Police, to ensure quick and appropriate response when required.
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