A CELLAN woman will appear on Gardener’s World later this week to give a masterclass in growing food for a year-round harvest.
Steffanie Hafferty moved to Cellan near Lampeter from Somerset in March 2021 and started her garden from scratch.
Steffanie describes it as ‘a productive food garden using no dig gardening methods, with an emphasis on wildlife gardening and affordable growing.’
A leading authority in the UK on no dig gardening, Steffanie has grown her own for over 30 years and worked as a professional no dig kitchen gardener for over 14 years.
Talking about her garden, Steffanie said: “It is a productive food garden using no dig gardening methods, with an emphasis on wildlife gardening and affordable growing. Since moving to Wales I have taught growing your own at the Botanic Gardens and at various community projects.
“The BBC filmed here in September. They were here for 12 hours over two days - it will be interesting to see what they use in the programme. My feature will be around 7 minutes.”
The Gardeners’ World Winter special will air on BBC 2 this Friday, 23 December at 9pm.