Runners are being encouraged to don their antlers and take part in a festive fun run in December.
On Sunday 15 December, the New Quay RNLI fundraising members are hosting an RNLI Reindeer Run on Traeth Gwyn beach in New Quay.
In collaboration with Haven Holidays, the event is the second one to take place after last year’s successful race.
Registration will take place at Haven Quay West from 11.30am, with the race beginning at 1pm.
Joanna Humphries, chair of New Quay RNLI fundraising group said: “It’s a family-friendly event for all ages from 11+, and all abilities. Why not come and take part in this scenic run along the beautiful New Quay coastline.