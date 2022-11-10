Giant Welsh bucket hat arrives in Aberystwyth
By Dylan Davies | News editor |
@dylandavies1[email protected]
Thursday 10th November 2022 11:26 am
A GIANT Welsh bucket hat as arrived in Aberystwyth.
With just 10 days to go until the start of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, a giant bucket hat is touring Wales as the country prepares to compete in its first world cup since 1958.
Children across Wales have also been signing along with Dafydd Iwan’s Yma o Hyd this morning, which is the official anthem of the Welsh football team.
Rob Page announced his squad last night, which unfortunately had no room for Aberystwyth defender, Rhys Norrington-Davies, who is currently sidelined with a hamstring injury.
