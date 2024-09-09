Plans to bring superfast internet to the most remote parts of Ceredigion and Powys have been branded a ‘gamechanger’ for the region
Both counties are set to benefit significantly from the UK Government’s Project Gigabit, with a new framework agreement signed between Building Digital UK (BDUK) and Openreach.
This agreement, valued at up to £800 million, aims to deliver gigabit-capable broadband to some of the most remote and hard-to-reach areas across the UK.
The rollout will be transformative for Ceredigion and Powys, addressing long-standing digital inequalities and providing faster, more reliable internet services to both residents and businesses.
Leaders of Powys and Ceredigion councils, Cllr James Gibson-Watt and Cllr Bryan Davies, said: "This is a game-changer for our region.
“The rollout of gigabit-capable broadband will open up new opportunities for our communities, enabling them to thrive in the digital age. It’s a vital investment that will drive innovation and support economic growth across Mid Wales. We will, as Local Authorities, continue to work with the Government to address remaining coverage gaps in Mid Wales."
The first phase of the rollout includes essential preparatory work such as trench digging, duct laying, and fibre installation. The initial connections in Ceredigion and Powys are expected to go live in 2025.