Glaslyn Ospreys Aran and Elen have reunited on their newly restored nest near Porthmadog.
Aran returned from his winter migration at 3.40am on Saturday, 12 April. Elen had arrived back three weeks earlier on Saturday, 22 March. It is their third year together in the Glaslyn Valley.
This is Aran’s eleventh year at Glaslyn where his previous mate was the legendary Mrs G. When Mrs G failed to return in 2023 Elen, who is unringed, took over as the Glaslyn female.
Aran and Elen raised two chicks in their first year together and three last year.
Although it is not known where Aran spends his winters, the majority of UK ospreys migrate to Western Africa, an incredible and often perilous 3000-mile journey. In the spring, the birds undertake the 3000-mile return journey to re-unite with their partners.
However, as she waited for Aran’s return, Elen had a new young suitor, a ringed osprey Blue KC6/Teifi, hatched in 2020 at the Dyfi Osprey Project near Machynlleth. Since his return Aran has had to regain control of his territory and the nest and bring fish for Elen to re-establish his suitability as her partner.
Visitors to Glaslyn Ospreys can enjoy live views of activities from two osprey nests on screens at the visitor centre. The nests can also be viewed through telescopes from the centre and hide, and with a total of four pairs of breeding ospreys in the valley last year, there are sure to be sightings of the birds soaring high above.
The centre is open daily from 10.30am-4.30pm. Entry is free but visitors’ donations are welcome.
There are refreshments on sale and a gift shop.
For more information and to see the live pictures from the nest visit www.glaslynwildlife.co.uk.