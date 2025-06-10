“I have now got two teeth that need attention,” she says. “One has a temporary filling done privately at extortionate cost and where I felt they just wanted me to pay for unnecessary treatment. I was very uncomfortable and won’t go back. I have now approached another dentist as I have a broken tooth on the other side. They come recommended and I’m waiting for an appointment but dreading the bill. NHS dentistry in Ceredigion is non-existent and the private costs are beyond the reach of the majority. The situation is a disgrace.”