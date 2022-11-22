Golf club’s past captain raises £1,180 for charity
Sunday 27th November 2022 6:00 am
Mair Jenkins presenting a cheque to Deborah Pugh, a representative of the Care Society (Picture supplied )
A former captain of Borth and Ynyslas Golf Club has donated over £1,100 to the Care Society.
Mair Jenkins, immediate past captain at the club, chose the Care Society as her charity for her year.
The Care Society provide support for homeless people in our area and have been responsible through their endeavours for reducing the numbers of homeless people in mid and west Wales.
Through assorted fundraising events Mair managed to raise the worthy sum of £1,180 to be used to further aid the work of the charity.
