New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 16 of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Ten restaurants, cafes or canteens received five-out-of-five. They are Y Gorlan, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Beach Milk Bar, Abersoch, Bengal Spice, Caernarfon, Baxter Storey Ltd, Llanberis, The Station Cafe / Caffi Stêsh at Station Inn, Porthmadog, Millie's Cookies and Seaside Treats, both at Hafan Y Môr Holiday Park, Chwilog, DD's Bakery and Sandwich Bar at Lighthouse, Dolgellau, and Cegin Gwynant (Blas Yr Allt) at Maes Gwersyll Llyn Gwynant, Cegin Gwynant Pizzas at Llyn Gwynant Campsite.
Two five ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs. They went to Boardwalk Bar, Hafan Y Môr Holiday Park, Chwilog and Ty Siamas, Dolgellau.
There was good news for four takeaways, which also all received five-out-of-five. They are Lucky Fish Bar, Caernarfon, Caernarfon Ice Cream, Caernarfon, Revive, Porthmadog, and Allports Fish & Chips, Criccieth.
