Good news as food hygiene ratings given to 34 Gwynedd establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to 34 of Gwynedd’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following ratings have been given to 22 restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Gray Thomas at Siop Anrhegion Gray Thomas 9 - 11 Pen Deitsh, Caernarfon, Gwynedd; rated on June 16

• Rated 5: Y Maes Cafe at Maes Cafe & Shop, Llandanwg, Gwynedd; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Ogwen Falls Snack Bar at Nant Ffrancon, Gwynedd; rated on June 13

• Rated 5: Caffi Russell’s Cafe at The Station Building, Porthmadog, Gwynedd; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Harlech & Ardudwy Leisure at Pwll Nofio Harlech Ffordd Glan Mor, Harlech, Gwynedd; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Old Wives’ Tales at Siop Y Gornel 21 Heol Tegid, Y Bala, Gwynedd; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Rheilffordd Llyn Padarn Railway at Llanberis Lake Railway Gilfach Ddu, Llanberis, Gwynedd; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Station Buffet,Shop & Platform Grill at Rheilffordd Yr Wyddfa, Llanberis, Gwynedd; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Ty Newydd Campsite Cafe at Maes Gwersylla Ty Newydd Lyn Uwchmynydd, Uwchmynydd, Gwynedd; rated on June 8

• Rated 5: Plas Cafe at Store Plas Crafts And Cafe Stryd Fawr, Harlech, Gwynedd; rated on June 7

• Rated 5: Christian Mountain Centre at Bryn Y Moel Outdoor Day Centre, Llanbedr, Gwynedd; rated on May 27

• Rated 5: Ty Golchi at Ty Golchi Ffordd Caernarfon, Bangor, Gwynedd; rated on May 26

• Rated 5: Bangor University Christian Union Global Cafe at Ty Ysgol Sant Paul Rhes Sant Paul, Bangor, Gwynedd; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Coffee Pot at Coffee Pot Restaurant Station Road, Llanberis, Gwynedd; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Dragon Noodle Bar at 10 Ffordd Caergybi, Bangor, Gwynedd; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Gypsy Wood Park at Gypsy Wood Park LynCaeathro, Bontnewydd, Caernarfon, Gwynedd; rated on May 24

• Rated 5: Coast House Bar & Grill, at Boardwalk Hafan Y Mor Holiday Park Hafan Y Mor, Chwilog, Gwynedd; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: The Slate Tea Rooms at Cae Gethin, Llanfair, Gwynedd; rated on May 23

• Rated 5: Ty Castell at 16 Stryd Fawr, Caernarfon, Gwynedd; rated on May 19

• Rated 5: The Old Boathouse at Boathouse Bistro Bryn Teg Caravan Park, Llanrug, Gwynedd; rated on May 18

• Rated 5: Yr Hen Efail Tearooms at Yr Hen Efail 4 Lyn Las, Dolgellau, Gwynedd; rated on May 13

• Rated 5: Anatolia Takeaway at Phoenix Takeaway 2 Rhes Mitre Y Maes, Pwllheli, Gwynedd; rated on May 12

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And four ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

• Rated 5: Y Branwen at Gwesty’R Branwen Ffordd Newydd, Harlech, Gwynedd; rated on June 14

• Rated 5: Anglesey Arms Ltd at Anglesey Hotel, Caernarfon, Gwynedd; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Tafarn Pencei at Pencei Public House Brig Y Don 17 - 18 Pen Y Cei, Porthmadog, Gwynedd; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Peg & Mallet at Llwyn Ffynnon, Y Ffor, Gwynedd; rated on May 20

Takeaways

Plus eight ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Tyn Y Cornel Caravan & Camping at Maes Pebyll Ty’N Y Gornel, Frongoch, Gwynedd; rated on June 9

• Rated 5: Caffi’r Ddraig at The Portmeirion Hotel Portmeirion, Portmeirion, Gwynedd; rated on June 6

• Rated 5: Bryn Llan Leisure Ltd at Bryn Llan, Rhoshirwaen, Gwynedd; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Garreg Ddu Coffee & Sandwich Bar at 4 Stryd Y Banc, Porthmadog, Gwynedd; rated on May 30

• Rated 5: Yummy Box at 7 Y Traeth, Pwllheli, Gwynedd; rated on May 25

• Rated 5: Caban Anwen/Anwen’s Cabin at Llwyn Ffynnon, Y Ffor, Gwynedd; rated on May 20

• Rated 5: Nefyn Pizza And Kebab House at Nefyn Pizza And Kebab House 53a Stryd Fawr, Nefyn, Gwynedd; rated on May 19