Criccieth RNLI responded to two calls in one hour on Saturday, 21 June.
The first at 3pm involved four people and one dog stranded on a sandbank near Black Rock Sands.
Two people managed to swim ashore and raise the alarm.
The station quickly launched inshore rescue boat, Margaret a Nantw, from the slipway in Porthmadog. With the two stranded walkers and dog safely aboard the lifeboat, the boat ferried them ashore. No medical care was required.
At 3.45pm another call was received regarding walkers stranded on Ballast Quay, Porthmadog. The Lifeboat was stood-down, however, as another passing vessel spotted the group and brought them ashore.
The station politely reminds people to check tide times and to aware of surroundings.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.