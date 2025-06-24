A pedestrian in Porthmadog has been injured.
North Wales Police are appealing for witnesses after the pedestrian was injured following a road traffic collision.
Shortly before 10am on Friday, 20 June, a collision occurred on the High Street outside the HSBC Bank involving the female pedestrian and a white coloured Kia Rio car.
Officers attended and the pedestrian was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd, Bangor, with what was believed to be serious injuries.
Anybody who may have witnessed the incident, or who may have been travelling along the High Street around the same time as the collision and who may have dash cam footage is asked to contact officers at the Serious Collision Investigation Unit via the website or by calling 101, quoting reference number 25000506269.
