Adele Gittoes, the health board’s interim executive director said: “The GP clinical system EMIS, which is used by many practices in north Wales, was down nationally yesterday morning for a short period of time. This meant all affected GP practices experienced intermittent access to the system, including access to records, blood results, and were unable to book appointments via the computer system. Where this occurred, practices reverted to their contingency plans, and the issue was resolved by mid-morning on the same day.”