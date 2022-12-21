Letter to the Editor: On a recent Monday morning I sent an email to Rowlands Pharmacy in Tywyn, describing how I was feeling, with various problems attending me.
Early the next morning, I had a telephone call from the pharmacist himself, who went over every aspect of how I wished to feel better, and thus considerably more comfortable.
He listened attentively, advised me thoroughly on help he could give me and what was immediately available. Added information included that the items prescribed could be delivered at lunchtime. That was followed through as promised.
I was thoroughly impressed and telephoned promptly to thank everyone concerned.
Having experienced such keen attention, expertise, kindness and promptitude I ask please, if my message may be well publicised as so frequently complaints and mismanagement is aired?
Jill Baxter,
Tywyn