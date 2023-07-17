Silian Village green has achieved the coveted Green Flag Community Award in recognition of its high environmental standards, cleanliness, safety, and community involvement.
Silian is a small rural village situated two miles from Lampeter.
In 2019 community benefit society Menter Silian was awarded one of the large wildlife packages for Nature from KWT. Volunteers from the village readily came together with the aim of creating an attractive garden area for the benefit of the whole community. Spokesperson for the gardening group Cllr Eryl Evans said: “This is fantastic news indeed and reflects all the hard work that has been done in the village over the last four years. This common land area has been truly transformed and with being only a stones throw from the heart of the village is ideally situated for everyone to come out for a walk or a sit out down whilst enjoying this fabulous environment. The wildflowers and native hedge planted up are now well established and provide great habitat and haven for wildlife. Being awarded the Green Flag deserves high praise indeed for all those who help look after the green and I am immensely proud of everybody involved”
180 community managed green spaces across the country have met the high standards needed to receive the Green Flag Community Award.
Now in its third decade, Green Flag recognises well-managed parks and green spaces in 20 countries around the world.
In Wales, the awards scheme is run by Keep Wales Tidy. Lucy Prisk, Green Flag Coordinator for Keep Wales Tidy said: “Free access to safe, high quality green space has never been more important. Our award-winning sites play a vital role in people’s mental and physical well-being, providing a haven for communities to come together, relax and enjoy nature.
“News that a record number of community managed green spaces in Wales have achieved Green Flag status is testament to the dedication and hard work of hundreds of volunteers. We’re delighted to be able to celebrate their success on the world stage.”