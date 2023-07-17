In 2019 community benefit society Menter Silian was awarded one of the large wildlife packages for Nature from KWT. Volunteers from the village readily came together with the aim of creating an attractive garden area for the benefit of the whole community. Spokesperson for the gardening group Cllr Eryl Evans said: “This is fantastic news indeed and reflects all the hard work that has been done in the village over the last four years. This common land area has been truly transformed and with being only a stones throw from the heart of the village is ideally situated for everyone to come out for a walk or a sit out down whilst enjoying this fabulous environment. The wildflowers and native hedge planted up are now well established and provide great habitat and haven for wildlife. Being awarded the Green Flag deserves high praise indeed for all those who help look after the green and I am immensely proud of everybody involved”