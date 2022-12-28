Letter to the Editor: After living in the Lampeter area for the last four years, I have been deeply grateful that there was reasonable disabled parking along Bridge, High and College streets so I could do the limited shopping and errands I am able to do as the only driver for my family (A GREENER CEREDIGION: Multi-million-pound plans to make six towns greener, Cambrian News, 7 December).
Now that our bank (Lloyds) will be yanked from our High Street by next May, I guess it makes sense to completely bar all the disabled residents who still drive from the main shopping areas with an excessive and outrageous expenditure that still leaves Lampeter without a decent bus service! Get rid of the buses, and then the free parking! Perfectly logical. For whom?
I thoroughly appreciate the fact that government and NHS want people to walk or bike more, and use the car less. I’d give my eyeteeth to be able to walk or ride a bike.
We who struggle to be on our feet, never mind walking, rely on our cars to keep us as productive members of our communities who spend our funds in our local shops instead of online. Will there, perhaps, be special parking for those of us who try to be sustainable by driving an EV or hybrid?
Please, explain to me and all the smart and vibrant folk these green town centres will disenfranchise, why exactly our already-struggling towns need less parking, one-way traffic, and the loss of the large disabled and OAP populations that live within our communities to serve only the able-bodied.
Carol Seager,
Cellan