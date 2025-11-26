Beddgelert-based business Greener Edge Ltd has been named Azets Small Business of the Year.
The sustainability consultancy is the first winner of the award, presented by the West Cheshire & North Wales Chamber of Commerce at their Recognition Awards on Friday, 14 November.
As the debut recipient of this new honour, Greener Edge is delighted to be recognised for its innovation, outstanding service, and commitment to sustainability across the regions.
Founded in 2018 by Managing Director Stu Meades, Greener Edge has developed a reputation with both public and private sector clients for bespoke consultancy around energy efficiency, carbon measurement, and decarbonisation strategy.
The Beddgelert-based firm exemplifies place, purpose, and planet—choosing to work in the heart of Eryri to embody and protect the environment that inspires its mission.
“We are proud to receive the inaugural Azets Small Business of the Year Award,” said Stu.
“This recognition celebrates the dedication of our whole team and partners across North Wales and Cheshire, and inspires us to keep driving sustainable change for our clients and communities.”
The Azets Small Business of the Year award is open to companies with turnover below £1 million and fewer than 25 employees, and celebrates businesses showing creativity, resilience and growth.
For Greener Edge, this accomplishment is a testament to the passion and commitment of its staff, clients and local partners—helping organisations to become greener, more resilient, and more prosperous.
Greener Edge is a rapidly growing business, growing their turnover by 54 per cent over the past 12 months, with the number of staff employed growing by a similar margin during the same period.
Working closely with local graduate schemes and universities, they create opportunities for emerging talent, helping keep talented young people in North Wales.
Greener Edge shows the green economy can create job growth and new opportunities for a brighter economic future for the region.
