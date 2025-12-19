The Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has been appointed as a new Pro-Chancellor of Aberystwyth University.
Aled Rhys Jones is a well-known figure in Welsh agriculture and was appointed Chief Executive of the Royal Welsh in 2022 after 4 years as its deputy.
Hailing from Cwrt-y-Cadno in Carmarthenshire, he graduated from the University of Reading in Land Management and went on to become a qualified Chartered Surveyor and Agricultural Valuer.
A Nuffield Farming scholar, he has also presented the Bwletin Amaeth programme on BBC Radio Cymru and served as Chief Operating Officer of the Central Association of Agricultural Valuers.
Aberystwyth University’s Pro Chancellor is one of the ceremonial heads of the institution and is appointed by the University’s Council. The Pro-Chancellors carry out ambassadorial and ceremonial duties, including presiding over the annual graduation ceremonies.
Aled Rhys Jones said: “I am absolutely delighted to take up this very special role.
“I have always admired the work of Aberystwyth University and its long history of being at the forefront of research, teaching and learning. I am looking forward to contributing positively to the future of the University, in an ambassadorial and supportive way.
“For over a hundred and fifty years, Aberystwyth University’s excellence in teaching and research has inspired generations of people from all over the world to change lives for the better: growing knowledge, building communities and strengthening Wales and the wider world.
“I am very proud now to be able to play a part in that illustrious history.”
Mr Jones' three-year term will start on 1 January, following the conclusion of the term of his predecessor in the role, Professor Dame Elan Closs Stephens.
Meri Huws, Chair of Aberystwyth University Council, added: "Aled will be a great asset to our community here at the University - it is a pleasure to welcome him to the team.
“We will work closely with Aled to build on our honourable history as the first University college in Wales.
“We are an organisation that pushes the boundaries of innovation and knowledge - fostering and sharing the ideas and expertise that benefit people, the planet and the richness of cultural life."
"On behalf of everyone at the University, I would also like to thank Elan Closs Stephens for her tireless service over the past six years.
“As a great friend and supporter of our educational mission here in Aberystwyth, I know she will continue to advocate for the University in the future."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.