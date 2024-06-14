A Madagascan group will perform at Aberdyfi’s Neuadd Dyfi on 23 June (5pm).
The 13 members of Ny Ako aim to show Malagasy culture and their Christian (Scripture Union) background with traditional Malagasy music, dancing, and singing.
The group has already toured to France, Belgium, Germany and Switzerland before coming to the UK.
There is no charge for their performance; they rely on the sale crafts from Madagascar and donations during concerts to fund their tour.
Come along for a fascinating look at Malagasy culture.