A group of friends are to cycle from Penarth in south Wales to New Quay this weekend to help raise money for the local RNLI crew.
After the arrival of New Quay RNLI’s new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat last month, the fundraising appeal continues in a bid to raise £105,600, to pay for crew training and other costs incurred with the transportation of equipment.
Leading the way is a group of 10 friends from the Cardiff area who will be cycling a gruelling 190 miles from Penarth RNLI to New Quay Lifeboat Station this weekend.
Riders Emyr Thomas, Rhys Jones, Dafydd Shurmer, Neil Cole, Andrew Owen, Martin Kitchener, Rupert Jones, Mark Condron, Dafydd Thomas and Simon Stretch will begin from Penarth RNLI on Saturday 29 July at 6.30am calling at Barry, Porthcawl, Port Talbot, Mumbles and Burry Port lifeboat stations on the way.
Explaining why they are undertaking this mammoth challenge one of the riders, Emyr Thomas, said: “Having seen first-hand 12 shouts in a row the New Quay lifeboat crew took part in last summer, I couldn't get over how important the lifeboat is for New Quay and the coastal area of Ceredigion.
“I personally wanted to help support the training for the new lifeboat and it seemed a good idea to help raise the money for New Quay RNLI’s fundraising appeal. This is my way of showing my appreciation to the volunteers for everything they do.”
The challenge called Cei-diff, a mix of New Quay’s Welsh name, Ceinewydd, and Cardiff, will take approximately 12 hours, with the team hoping to arrive around 6.30pm at New Quay Lifeboat Station.
Simon Stretch added, “Any contribution you can give us would be much appreciated and will make a real difference to keeping the seas of Ceredigion safe for all users. If you would like to donate to our challenge, Cei-diff, please go to our just giving page.”
Commenting on the historic arrival of New Quay RNLI’s new lifeboat and everyone’s contribution, Lis Singer, New Quay RNLI Fundraising Appeal Manager said, “On behalf of the RNLI fundraising appeal we would like to thank everyone who played a major part in the town’s memorable welcome of the new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat.
“I’m sure everyone will agree that New Quay and the wider community pulled out all the stops. The mood of the day was so obviously one of celebration and welcome, which was incredible, a real Party on the Quay!
“I would like to make my personal and New Quay RNLI thanks to New Quay. The town was dressed for an RNLI party, which was funded by New Quay Town Council who we would like to thank greatly.
“Further thanks goes to Dai and Dylan Price for erecting the flag poles, as I certainly couldn’t have done this and the RNLI crew who helped with putting up flags around the town.
“Ysgol Ceinewydd who fully embraced the occasion with lovely art work from the pupils placed around the town - thanks to the staff and children.
“Local businesses who supported the fundraising appeal, The Blue Bell for producing a special 13.48 cocktail and Crème Pen Cei for creating a one-off Shannon ice cream with all proceeds of sales going to the appeal.
“New Quay Yacht Club who gave full support on the day with access to clubhouse and provided the electricity for the PA system. And also what an amazing flotilla of local boats, such a display of welcome!
“Thank you to our compere, BBC journalist Aled Huw, he gave his time freely to provide information and commentary, and local dolphin trip owner Jonathan Evans for the use of his boats.
“The party mood was definitely in full swing with the New Riverside Jazz Band who travelled from Cardiff, and of course live music continued in the local pubs into the night to keep the party going.
“Lastly, we want to thank the whole community who so wholeheartedly came to welcome the new lifeboat. And not forgetting of course our New Quay RNLI crew - what a display!
“I feel it’s important to thank all who fully embraced and made 25 June 2023 such a memorable day. A day never to be forgotten!
“But this is just the beginning for the community, fundraising must now take off with the same enthusiasm. If you would like to donate to the appeal you can go online to help raise £105,600 or if you would like to help with the appeal please get in touch via the New Quay Lifeboat Station."