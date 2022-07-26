Groups gather to learn more of National Grid’s Dwyryd Estuary plans
THE National Grid’s first meeting of the Community Liaison Group set up to inform the community of their plans for the Dwyryd Estuary has been held.
Organisers said the meeting, in the Memorial Hall, Penrhyndeudraeth, drew strong attendance from a range of local groups eager to hear more about the project.
It was attended by key community representatives including Gwynedd councillors Gwynfor Owen and Meryl Roberts, as well as representatives from Penryhndeudraeth Town Council, Talsarnau and Maentwrog community councils, Snowdonia National Park Authority, the Snowdonia Society, the Campaign for the Protection of Rural Wales, North Wales Wildlife Trust, Meirionnydd Ramblers and Chester & North Wales Cycling Group.
The group will meet regularly throughout the project, which is looking to transform the landscape across the Dwyryd Estuary by removing 10 pylons and around 3.5km of overhead electricity line and replace it with cables buried in a tunnel deep beneath the estuary.
National Grid gave a presentation on what the community can expect to see over the next seven years, and the timetable for more construction work which will start later this year. Preliminary work is already under way and local people will see members some ecological and archaeological work over the summer.
Senior project manager Steve Ellison, who leads the National Grid team and presented to the group, said: “Alongside safety, our relationships with the community are of paramount importance to us. The CLG is one of the many ways we will keep the community informed throughout construction. We have also established a website, telephone line and email address. We will also be holding a public drop in event later in the year where people can come along and meet the team.”
Cllr Gwynfor Owen, who represents Talsarnau as part of the Harlech and Llanbedr Ward, and Cllr Meryl Roberts, who represents Penrhyndeudraeth said: “We are extremely grateful to National Grid for the way they have engaged with the local community. The initial meeting was a clear indicator of how they are going to work.
“The whole community will benefit not only from the visual impact of the scheme but also from the Local Community Grants. We are very happy to discuss with any local group who may be able to access the grants, or anybody who have any concerns about the development.”
The National Grid Community Grant Programme, aimed at organisations and charities in areas where their work is impacting on locals, funds projects that meet local needs by providing a range of social, economic and environmental benefits.
Organisations with projects that meet the criteria can apply for grants of up to £20,000. More information can be found at www.nationalgrid.com/responsibility/community/community-grant-programme
