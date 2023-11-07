Organisations in the communities of Lampeter and Cwmann have raised more than £3,000 for Wales Air Ambulance.
Carol Jones accepted three cheques totalling £3,100 on behalf of the charity at a presentation evening held at Lampeter Rugby Club.
Pictured above are members of Bethel Chapel, Cwmann who raised the sum of £1,500 by holding two charity events in 2023 – their usual charity walk and an evening of Côr a Chan.
Pictured below is the Lampeter and District Agricultural Discussion Group, who raised £600 at their annual dinner.
And below are members of Côr Cwmann a’r Cylch who raised £1,000 during their Hufen a Mefys charity event.
