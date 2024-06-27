Further Education provision at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai has been celebrated for many achievements and exceptional support services following its latest Estyn inspection.
Estyn outlined a number of positive findings in the report, highlighting seven spotlights of good practice and innovation across its campuses, which include Dolgellau and Pwllheli.
The report praises the group for the quality of teaching and learning experience, stating “teachers have good subject knowledge and experience, they are approachable and friendly, and support their learners well.”
Inspectors also note “bilingual teaching and learning is a strong and distinctive feature of the college”. Teachers plan and deliver bilingual lessons skilfully and are “strong language role models in both languages.... the language of learning switches seamlessly between Welsh and English”.
The report added that “across all campuses, there is a welcoming, open and respectful culture where diversity is celebrated, and staff and learners develop positive relationships”.
Estyn also praised the support available to school leavers transitioning to college, recognising that Grŵp Llandrillo Menai had “significantly strengthened its relationship with the local authorities and schools..as a result, many learners report feeling well supported during this transition process”
The report went on to say that “learners benefit from access to a wide range of support services during their time at college that are well suited to their needs, including counselling, well-being support, a mental health practitioner and a college nurse. They value a range of enrichment activities, including lunchtime clubs, active well-being sessions, skills competitions, trips, visits and guest speakers.”
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai’s Senior Leadership and Governing body were also recognised for having “successfully established and maintained an emphasis on the quality of the learner experience and on the needs of the communities it serves.”
Grŵp Llandrillo Menai's Chief Executive, Dafydd Evans, said: “We are delighted with the inspection report's findings, which confirm our unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional education and robust support for our learners.
“Estyn’s recognition of our excellent bilingual education, professional development, sustainable practices, and comprehensive student services underscores our role as a leader in further education.
“We remain dedicated to providing high-quality education and fostering an environment where learners can thrive. We will continue to build on these strengths to ensure the best possible outcomes as we strive to achieve our mission of improving people’s futures.”
The full Inspection Report on the Further Education Provision at Grŵp Llandrillo Menai, prepared by Estyn, can be found here.