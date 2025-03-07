Council tax in Gwynedd will rise 8.66 per cent.
At a full council meeting on 6 March, council members approved a recommendation to set a budget of approximately £356.82 million for the coming financial year, funded through a combination of Welsh Government grants and council tax.
Gwynedd Council costs have risen - increased National Insurance contributions has led to an additional cost of £4.5 million for the authority - and school, library, care home and other council building electricity bills are also rising. Demand for services is increasing, with more vulnerable children requiring care packages, more older people in need of support, and homelessness continuing to be a serious problem in Gwynedd.
As the increase in the money received from the Government has not kept up with the increase in costs, councillors voted to bridge this financial gap through a combination of service cuts, savings and increasing council tax by 8.66 per cent. This equates to an annual increase of £2.92, or £152.02 annually; with a Band D property paying £1,907.47 council tax for 2025/26. It includes a 0.43 per cent increase in the contribution to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.
Cllr Huw Wyn Jones, Cabinet Member for Finance, said: “Over the past decade, Cyngor Gwynedd has had to cut almost a quarter of our day-to-day revenue budget, which equates to approximately £74 million. Our essential services are being eroded as the money we receive from the Government does not increase at the same rate as our costs or the increase in demand.
“The report presented to members explained that we need to increase our spending by £25.8 million in order to provide the same level of service as last year for the people of Gwynedd, as costs are higher, and more people require our support. However, we are only receiving an additional £8.6 million from the Government.
“We are legally required to set a balanced budget for 2025/26, and as a consequence of these factors, we must continue to search for every way to cut our costs and unfortunately also increase tax.
“Despite this difficult financial position, I am pleased that we have committed to safeguard school budgets and care services for vulnerable adults and children.”
Council leader Nia Jeffreys added: “None of us want to see tax increases and I am concerned that there are households in Gwynedd which are finding it difficult to make ends meet.
“It is important that everyone knows that support is available for people who are suffering as a result of the cost-of-living crisis. If you are finding it difficult to pay your council tax, please contact the council's tax service to see if there is anything that can be done to help (01286 682700).
“Help is available with other living costs, such as how to claim benefits, help to keep your home warm and support to go on-line to find the best offers.”
Visit www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/CostOfLivingCrisis or one of Gwynedd’s Community Hubs.