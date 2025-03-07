As the increase in the money received from the Government has not kept up with the increase in costs, councillors voted to bridge this financial gap through a combination of service cuts, savings and increasing council tax by 8.66 per cent. This equates to an annual increase of £2.92, or £152.02 annually; with a Band D property paying £1,907.47 council tax for 2025/26. It includes a 0.43 per cent increase in the contribution to North Wales Fire and Rescue Service.