Y Tir Allotment and Orchard group in Dyffryn Ardudwy are the proud recipients of a national award from Social Farms and Gardens, Wales.
The Community Land Management Award Cymru celebrates community growing projects that access and make good use of the land in their communities.
A total of 16 projects received the award in mid Wales at an event hosted by gardener, author and YouTube influencer, Huw Richards.
During the ceremony the awardees were presented with plaques - made from reclaimed wood - and certificates to display at their gardens.
Short films made by the projects were premiered during the ceremony, and Y Tir’s can be seen on the Cambrian News website.
The event was well-attended with over 60 guests coming from all over Wales to celebrate everything that is special about communities, managing green spaces, and communities growing food.
John Colwell, an executive member of Y Tir, said: “We are delighted to receive the CLAS Cymru award.
“The volunteers work so hard to create a wonderful growing space to support wildlife and food production.
“We always welcome more people to get involved.
“You don't need to have any particular skills.”
Kathleen Aikman, who is Co-ordinator of the Y Tir project, added: “The whole occasion was so inspirational and happy.
“It showed us we’re not doing this on our own.
“We particularly liked that there was not one winner - we were all winners.”
Y Tir allotments and orchards were set up in May 2021.
The group’s, which is a not-for-profit group, has a five-acre garden, and group members are proud to share spare produce they have grown.
Winning the award has spurred them on because the group say they have not stood still. They have created a willow tunnel in the children's area, planted more fruit trees in the orchard and are developing attractions within the site for the local community to use.
You can access Y Tir from Dyffryn Ardudwy car park. Follow the riverside walk / Taith Lan yr Arfon, past the allotments, across a fallow field into Blodeuwedd’s wildlife flower garden where you can sit and enjoy the fresh air and birdsong, as well as view the beautiful native wildflowers. The path ends near the football field and continues across the orchard.
The trees are heritage varieties of apples, plums, pears and cherries, and you can read the labels attached to find out about their fascinating provenance.