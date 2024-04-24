POLICE say three people have been injured in an incident at a west Wales school.
Two air ambulances have been reported on the grounds of Amman Valley School in Ammanford, Carmarthenshire, with police saying they are 'dealing with an incident'.
In a statement, Dyfed-Powys Police said: "Three people have been injured and are receiving treatment.
"One person has been arrested and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with this incident.
"Emergency services remain at scene and the school has been closed while investigations continue.
"We are working closely with the school and Carmarthenshire County Council.
"We are aware that there is footage of the incident currently circulating on social media. We would ask that this is removed to avoid contempt of court and distress to those affected.
"We would ask the people do not speculate while there is a police investigation ongoing."