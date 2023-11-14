The team behind Tafarn y Plu in Llanystumdwy has won a Rural Community Business Award.
Tafarn y Plu - which is described as a Community Benefit Society, run a pub, shop and accommodation. They have received an award for their use of technology.
Six inspirational community-owned businesses from across the UK and the people behind them were recognised for their outstanding contribution to their communities, and as being the most inspiring businesses of their kind by the Plunkett Foundation at its Rural Community Business Awards.
Selected from 19 finalists, representing a wide range of businesses from across the UK - including community-owned farms, woodlands, shops, pubs and community hubs, these businesses help rural communities tackle local issues such as isolation, loneliness, and lack of employment, as well as improving wellbeing.
They provide vital services locally, take action on climate change and actively promote equity, diversity and inclusion in the countryside.
Held annually by the Plunkett Foundation, the Rural Community Business Awards, which took place at the Royal Society of Chemistry on Wednesday, 15 November, recognise the dedication and success of all types of community-owned businesses and hope to inspire other communities to take ownership of the businesses essential to them.
This year’s awards were supported by headline sponsor North Barnes Farm in partnership with Welbeck Land and Eton College.
In nearby Powys, the Community Food & Local Supply Award went to Menter Y Glan in Pennal.
Bosavern Community Farm in Cornwall won the Employment & Training Award, the Environment Award went to Applecross Community Company in the Highlands, the Inclusivity Award went to Church Fenton Community Hub, North and the Volunteering Award went to SouthGen (The Old Hospital) in Suffolk.
The winners were each presented their awards at a ceremony by TV presenter and auctioneer Charlie Ross. Each winner received a trophy and an award of £250.
For further details about the Rural Community Business Awards visit plunkett.co.uk/rural-community-business-awards-2023/