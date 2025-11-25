Gwynedd businesses have scooped top honours at this year’s Go North Wales Tourism Awards.
Rhaeadr Nantcol Waterfalls, a former hill farm perched above the West Wales coast between Barmouth and Criccieth, has been crowned Glamping, Camping and Caravan Site of the Year.
Pwllheli’s Gimblet Rock Holiday Park is the winner of the Holiday Park of the Year title.
Zip World picked up the award for Visitor Attraction of the Year, Hafan y Môr Holiday Park in Pwllheli won the Bro a Byd Award for Ethical, Responsible and Sustainable Tourism, and the Black Boy Inn, Caernarfon, claimed the B&B, Inn and Guest House of the Year Award.
The awards at Venue Cymru, Llandudno were organised by North Wales Tourism to celebrate the dedication, skill and achievements of the region’s tourism and hospitality industry.
They were hosted by former BBC journalist Sian Lloyd. The headline sponsor once again was Harlech Foodservice.
The Jones who family who run Rhaeadr Nantcoll Waterfalls received the award from sponsors PODS Cymru.
Aled Jones said the family was “blown away”, having grown the site from a sheep-filled field in 2008 to an 80-pitch campsite complete with glamping pods and bell tents. “We’ve diversified successfully to share our farm with visitors,” he added.
“We started with just the two of us and now there are seven involved.”
Gimblet Rock Holiday Park’s win marks Pario group’s second triumph in the category, following success for its Marine Holiday Park in Rhyl four years ago.
Director Paris Blackwell said: “We’re a family business, and our aim is to showcase North Wales in the best possible way while offering brilliant holidays for everyone, whatever their budget.
“We’re thrilled that after just a year at Gimblet Rock we’ve won this award for the second time.”
Head judge Jim Jones, North Wales Tourism Chief Executive said: “This event really showcases the very best of North Wales and we have seen so many amazing entries, all of which underlines why this is a truly world class destination for visitors.”
Harlech Foodservice Sales director Mark Lawton said: “We’re thrilled to continue our support for the North Wales Tourism Awards so we can celebrate the people and businesses who help make North Wales one of the UK’s top visitor destinations.
“This event has become a real highlight in the region’s calendar and plays a vital role in recognising a sector that’s at the heart of the North Wales economy.
“We’re incredibly lucky to live and work in such a beautiful part of the world. Visitors come here for the scenery and adventure, but great food and drink are a huge part of the experience too. That’s why we always try to source as much as possible from local producers — it’s something we’re passionate about.”
“North Wales is a world-class destination — diverse, innovative and full of character. After everything the industry has been through, particularly during the pandemic, it’s fantastic to be able to give something back and celebrate the success of our core customers.”
