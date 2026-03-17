A licence application concerning the staging of up to four open air events in the grounds at Portmeirion has been recommended for approval.
Portmeirion Limited submitted the proposal to Gwynedd Council, with the council’s central licensing sub-committee now set to decide whether it should go ahead.
The location is listed as the Drive Field and Car Park at Castell Deudraeth, Portmeirion.
The application is to stage up to four open air events annually between May and September, a report said.
It is proposed to hold licensable events including recorded and live music, and to sell alcohol consumed on the premises, between 6pm and 11pm on Fridays and Saturdays when the events take place.
Among the measures recommended by the applicant within the operating schedule, is that the licence will ensure that all staff receive training, in relation to their responsibilities over the sale of alcohol, especially in terms of dealing with drunkenness and under-aged drinking.
It is noted that no alcoholic drink will be supplied to be consumed off the premises and that the bags and property of attendees will be searched before being given access to the site.
No alcoholic drink will be supplied unless the attendees have a valid ticket and the licensee will install a comprehensive CCTV system on the site.
This, the applications says, would be operated and maintained on the site and a CCTV system would see cameras installed at entrance gates and exits.
Cameras observing floor areas would have “a wide angle to give an overview of the site” and will be able to provide a linked record of the date, time and location of any image. There will also be a monitor to review recorded images.
Children would not have access unless in the company of a responsible adult.
The applicant, it states, would also undertakes to comply with all the requirements of the individual organisations represented on the Event Safety Advisory Group, and to submit and implement the contents of documents such as an Event Management Plan.
The application has received no objections from the police, planners, fire service, the food team; public protection or members of the public.
However, “observations” have been raised by the pollution service; public protection.
The documents note there is “no objection to the proposal in principle” but it was felt there was “potential for amplified music noise from the concerts to cause a public nuisance in identified nearby residential property”.
To prevent public nuisance, conditions have been recommended as part of the permission.
The applicant had already agreed to accept noise control conditions, within the operating schedule, should the application be approved.
The number of events would be limited to four over any 12-month period.
The matter will come before the next meeting of the central licensing sub-committee, on Friday, 20 March.
The committee is recommended, in accordance with legislation, to approve the application, in line with the agreement reached with the applicant to add noise control measures to the licence.
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