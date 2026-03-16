Three women with top Gwynedd Council roles are celebrating women for International Women's Day and Women’s History Month.
Councillors Nia Jeffreys, Menna Trenholme and Angela Russell - Gwynedd’s leader, deputy leader and leader of the opposition are celebrating women's achievements, encouraging others to venture and raising awareness of discrimination.
Cllr Jeffreys, who made history in November 2024 by becoming the first female leader of Gwynedd said: “This past year at Cyngor Gwynedd, we have appointed a woman as one of our Corporate Directors and a woman as Head of one of our largest departments - Adults, Health and Well-being.
“In addition, several women within the council have been promoted to senior positions, many of whom have been through the Council's Women in Leadership developmental programme.
“I would like to pay tribute to my fellow female Cabinet Members, Llio and June, and Menna, Deputy Leader of the council, as well as the Leader of the Opposition, Cllr Angela Russell. Thank you to my female colleagues for their dedication, contribution and friendship.”
Cllr Russell, a businesswoman, mother of two and grandmother of four, said: “A lot has changed in terms of women's situations. When I started and looked at the top table in the chamber, it was pale, male and stale. But it's brilliant to see so many more women. I strongly believe the best person for the job is what's needed but I also think everyone has something to contribute.
“It's good to see more women succeed.
“I would suggest to everyone interested to stand as a councillor. Everyone has something to contribute. Women can be shy but we need to push to get more women into the top jobs, and keep the momentum going.”
Cllr Trenholme is mother to two young children. She said: “Perhaps not everyone realises, but a councillor can claim reimbursement of care costs and is also entitled to maternity pay.
“A fellow member told me to apply for help towards the costs of looking after my daughter who was going to nursery at the time. Help is vital, especially if we want more young people and people with children on the council, to bring a different perspective to decisions.
“As I have a young family, I'm able to do my job as a councillor around the kids. I get up early to do some work before taking them to school.
“If there are evening meetings, that can be tricky. I remember when I started as a councillor, another experienced member told me "if you say 'yes' to one thing, you're saying 'no' to something else". That has stayed with me, if I say 'yes' to something in the evening I'm saying 'no' to having dinner with my family.
“I think quite a few young people were elected last time and it's important that we hold on to them and use their experiences to encourage more young people to take an interest, especially now that young people are allowed to vote at 16, everyone needs to be more aware of what's going on.”
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