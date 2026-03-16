Gwynedd Council is developing new work units at Eryri Business Park, Minffordd.
Due to a joint venture between Gwynedd and Welsh Government, construction of the units - which can accommodate up to 10 businesses - has commenced.
The £3 million joint-funded project, responding to a business unit shortage there, enables the construction of four new buildings offering 10 flexibly-sized units (70-100m²) suitable for new or expanding businesses.
The units will be net zero in terms of their energy use, with solar panels and air source heat pump system units installed, reducing costs for tenants and contributing to Gwynedd’s response to climate change.
Cllr Richard Medwyn Hughes, Cabinet Member for Economy and Community said he is “glad to see the work on these industrial units progressing”, adding: “This project will address the substantial demand from local businesses for this type of space, and I look forward to seeing businesses being able to move in."
Council leader Nia Jeffreys added: "This development gives an important boost to the local economy and provides opportunities for people to set up businesses and work in their communities.
"I'm looking forward to seeing the new units open by autumn, full of life, buzz and enterprise.
"The council is proud to work with Welsh Government on this important development which will lay the basis for further collaboration into the future."
Penrhyndeudraeth councillor Meryl Roberts said the development “will help retain businesses in the area, support local jobs, and provide modern resources for businesses, which is essential to the economic growth of Minffordd and Penrhyndeudraeth".
Rebecca Evans, Welsh Government Cabinet Secretary for the Economy, Energy and Planning, said: "This investment shows Welsh Government's commitment to supporting new business start-ups, helping existing businesses to grow and creating employment opportunities for local people."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.