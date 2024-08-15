Gwynedd Council would like to congratulate the county’s students on their results today.
A and As level results are being announced the county and Cllr Beca Brown, Cabinet Member for Education, and Gwern ap Rhisiart, Head of Education for Gwynedd Council, have been reflecting on this year’s results.
Cllr Brown said: “There is once again a place for us to be very proud of the success of our young people. The students are to be congratulated for their dedication and perseverance, and I offer my sincere gratitude to the teachers and school staff for their hard work during the year preparing and supporting the students so thoroughly for the qualifications.
“I would like to wish our young people all the best as they take the next steps in their careers.”
Gwern ap Rhisiart said he was pleased with the A Level, AS and vocational qualifications results of students in Gwynedd secondary schools.
He noted: “It’s a pleasure to state how pleased I am with the results in Gwynedd schools. The students and their teachers are to be congratulated warmly on their success.
“I would like to thank the schools and the teachers for their hard work and dedication, the students for their exceptional efforts and their families for their continuous support.”
The Head of Education also referred to the success of Gwynedd students in their Advanced Subsidiary examinations and wished them all the very best in their A Levels next year.