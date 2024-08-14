Bikers on the Llyn raised £9,300 for charity this year, taking their total for 14 years to more than £81,000.
Beicwyr Llyn Bikers Motorcycle Club raise money for different good causes every year. This year they help dialysis care across Gwynedd and Sir Fon, supporting Ysbyty Gwynedd and Alltwen Porthmadog.
Their fundraising ride took place on 21 April, and the money has now been presented.
On the left holding the banner is Gareth Williams, this year’s Official Lead Rider, and on the right is Eryl Rogers, this year’s Official Sweep rider.
The Beicwyr Llyn Bikers motorcycle club announced the amount raised by them, their friends and family from this year’s fundraiser at the cheque presentation to Dialysis Care in Gwynedd and Sir Fon.
Eifion Roberts, Chairperson of Beicwyr Llyn Bikers Motorcycle Club, said £9,300 was “an amazing total”.
He added: “Thank you to everyone who helped and supported us this year. Diolch o galon.
“This now takes the money raised for good causes by the club to an unbelievable £81,114.74. over the last 14 years! “I am very proud to be a Beicwyr Llyn Biker, raising money for good causes to an unbelievable amount! Bikers doing good once again!”