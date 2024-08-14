A report launched at the National Eisteddfod says a “radical shift” is needed to halt the decline of the Welsh language.
The report, for Welsh government was produced by the Commission for Welsh Speaking Communities.
Responding to the news, Tom Giffard MS, Shadow Welsh Language Minister, said: “It is concerning that the number of Welsh speakers has decreased in the past two decades and it is essential that this is reversed.
“The target for 1 million Welsh speakers by 2050 is going nowhere, with the number of Welsh speaking teachers stagnating and fewer young people using Welsh.
“The Welsh language belongs to us all and the Welsh Conservatives have a plan to work with all sectors to ensure we meet that vital target.”