The council has launched Academi Gofal Gwynedd to address staff shortages in the care sector by upskilling individuals to help them pursue a career.
Academi Gofal gives people the opportunity to receive practical experiences, develop a career and be mentored by experts in the field. Successful candidates will receive a salary while working towards recognised qualifications.
Dilwyn Morgan, Cabinet Member for Adults, Health and Wellbeing said: "The Academi Gofal Gwynedd is a great opportunity to develop your career in care by working with experienced people, gaining qualifications and being paid at the same time.
"We are facing challenges in recruiting care workers, across the areas of adults, children and learning disability social care.
"Our existing care staff are committed and professional, and we are extremely grateful to them for their work especially during the pandemic. Staff today are facing an increase in demand for services due to a combination of factors.
"Our aim with our recruitment plans is to continue to provide a service to our vulnerable residents and their families through the medium of Welsh and at the same time investing in our local workforce.
"If you've ever thought you'd like to make a difference in supporting people in their communities, then the Academi Gofal is perfect for you."
A series of seven public drop-in sessions will be held at venues across Gwynedd to share information with individuals interested in joining the scheme or coming to work in the care sector in Gwynedd.
Gwenno Williams, an officer within Gwynedd Council’s social services, added: "There are many benefits to joining the academy, such as earning a salary while learning, receiving support and assistance from experienced people, completing worthwhile qualifications, developing clear career paths and working in a Welsh environment.
"We welcome applications from anyone who is motivated, has a kind and caring attitude and wants to make a difference to the lives of others.
For more information and to register your interest in the Academi Gofal visit the Cyngor Gwynedd website www.gwynedd.llyw.cymru/AcademiGofalGwynedd.
Follow Academi Gofal Gwynedd’s Facebook and Instagram accounts for updates.