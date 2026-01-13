Gwynedd police will increase their presence in Blaenau Ffestigiog following complaints about the conduct of cars in the town.
On 12 January PCSO 4491 Elliott and PCSO 4516 Jones were conducting speed checks in the area of Blaenau Ffestigiog, specifically the high street and Ffordd Cwmbowydd, following issues of speeding and careless driving raised by the community.
“Over the coming weeks you can expect to see them more and more ensuring all road users are adhering to the speed limit of 20MPH,” a police spokesperson said.
“As part of our Neighbourhood Guarantee ASB, drugs and speeding are our current three priorities so efforts to solve the issue will be ramping up over the coming weeks.”
