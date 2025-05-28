The development of a tyre and MOT centre on a long-standing vacant plot on a historic waterside site in Caernarfon will come before planners.
Gwynedd Council has received a full application for the erection of the vehicle depot on Ffordd St Helen’s.
The application has been made by Lee Davitt and Thomas Hughes, of Gwynedd Teiars next door through agent Alan Owen, of A.L.I Building Design.
Plans state the proposed building could create one full-time and two part-time jobs.
Once built, the depot is expected to open 8.30am–5.30pm Monday-Friday and 8.30am-12.30pm on Saturdays. It would remain closed on Sundays and Bank Holidays.
The proposal says the development will also provide room for four car parking spaces.